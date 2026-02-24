Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
26 February 2026
Skazka o tsare Saltane Showtimes – 26 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
24
Tomorrow
25
Thu
26
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Skazka o tsare Saltane?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Kill
2023, Great Britain, Horror, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree