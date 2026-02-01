Menu
Kinoafisha Films Skazka o tsare Saltane Skazka o tsare Saltane, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 19 February 2026

Skazka o tsare Saltane Showtimes – 19 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tomorrow 19 Fri 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
How do I book tickets for Skazka o tsare Saltane? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:10 from 13:30 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:50 from 12:30 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:30 from 14:50 from 19:05 from
