Kinoafisha Films Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 8 January 2026

Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Showtimes – 8 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Today 8 Tomorrow 9 Sat 10 Sun 11 Mon 12 Tue 13 Wed 14
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:30 from 16:40 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20 from 11:30 from 14:25 from 20:15 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:25 from 14:20 from 17:40 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
12:15 from 13:55 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:40 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:25 from 12:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:20 from 11:50 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
12:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
10:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:50 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
10:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 14:00 from 15:00 from 17:40 from 18:40 from
