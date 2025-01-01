Menu
Almaty, KZ
Kinoafisha
Films
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
2 January 2026
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom Showtimes – 2 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:35
from
14:45
from
17:00
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20
from
13:15
from
14:45
from
16:35
from
17:40
from
18:15
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:25
from
12:05
from
14:40
from
18:10
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:10
from
12:05
from
17:35
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:30
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
12:00
from
13:40
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
10:10
from
11:10
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40
from
12:10
from
13:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
14:50
from
18:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10
from
14:00
from
15:00
from
15:40
from
16:40
from
17:20
from
18:20
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:50
from
13:50
from
17:10
from
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Song Sung Blue
2025, USA, Biography, Drama, History
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Snegovik
2025, Russia, Fantasy
