Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Tyoshcha 2
Tyoshcha 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
12 March 2026
Tyoshcha 2 Showtimes – 12 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Tyoshcha 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
14:10
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Carevna-lyagushka 2
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree