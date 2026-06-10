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Kinoafisha Films In the Grey In the Grey, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 12 June 2026

In the Grey Showtimes – 12 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
16:40 from 19:50 from 21:00 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
16:35 from 19:05 from
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