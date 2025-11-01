Menu
Kinoafisha Films Save the Green Planet Save the Green Planet , 2025 Screening times in Almaty 1 November 2025

Save the Green Planet Showtimes – 1 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

How do I book tickets for Save the Green Planet ? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:40 from 14:20 from 18:20 from 20:30 from 22:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
16:00 from 20:30 from 22:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:30 from 16:15 from 17:55 from 20:15 from 22:00 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:30 from 17:20 from 23:45 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:25 from 12:45 from 15:00 from 17:20 from 19:25 from 21:40 from 22:30 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 15:00 from 17:25 from 18:40 from 21:05 from 23:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:50 from 13:25 from 16:05 from 18:40 from 21:10 from 22:30 from 23:40 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
14:20 from 15:20 from 22:50 from 23:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
12:10 from 12:15 from 14:35 from 16:55 from 18:20 from 19:20 from 19:30 from 21:20 from 21:40 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:20 from 11:00 from 12:50 from 15:20 from 16:20 from 00:10 from 01:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
00:30 from 01:30 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
20:20 from 01:00 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:40 from 15:20 from 16:20 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
19:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
00:50 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00 from 23:50 from
