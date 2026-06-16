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The Dreadful
The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
16 June 2026
The Dreadful Showtimes – 16 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
14:10
from
19:35
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D
12:35
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:10
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
10:20
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:30
from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza
g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
00:10
from
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
10:30
from
00:30
from
01:30
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Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00
from
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