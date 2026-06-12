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Kinoafisha Films The Dreadful The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 13 June 2026

The Dreadful Showtimes – 13 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Sun 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
14:10 from 19:35 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
19:45 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:10 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
10:20 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:30 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
00:10 from 01:10 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00 from
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