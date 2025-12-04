Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Badlands
Badlands, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
4 December 2025
Badlands Showtimes – 4 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
2
Tomorrow
3
Thu
4
Fri
5
Sat
6
Sun
7
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Badlands?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:10
from
21:25
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree