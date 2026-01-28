Menu
Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
29 January 2026
Mercy Showtimes – 29 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
28
Tomorrow
29
Fri
30
Format
All
IMAX
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Mercy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
14:55
from
20:30
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, IMAX, RU
14:30
from
00:00
from
2D, RU
15:30
from
00:20
from
01:00
from
01:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:10
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
13:40
from
2D, RU
10:20
from
11:00
from
11:30
from
14:40
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
01:10
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:00
from
12:55
from
16:05
from
23:50
from
