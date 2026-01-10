Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Five Nights at Freddy's 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 11 January 2026

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 Showtimes – 11 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 10 Tomorrow 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Five Nights at Freddy's 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
19:35 from
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more