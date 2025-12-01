Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
11 December 2025
Smashing Machine Showtimes – 11 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
Goofs
All about film
Thu
11
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Smashing Machine?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
14:50
from
17:00
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
21:00
from
22:55
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree