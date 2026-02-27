Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Guantanamera
Guantanamera, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Guantanamera, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sun
1
Mon
2
Tue
3
Wed
4
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Guantanamera?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
23:25
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
23:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Scream 7
2026, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Scarlet
2025, Japan / USA, Action, Adventure, Animation
It Will Find You
2025, Australia, Horror, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree