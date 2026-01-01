Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Buratino
Buratino, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
19 January 2026
Buratino Showtimes – 19 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Tomorrow
16
Sat
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Buratino?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:15
from
11:50
from
15:40
from
17:25
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:30
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Gipnoz
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree