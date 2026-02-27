Menu
Kinoafisha Films Scream 7 Scream 7, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 March 2026

Scream 7 Showtimes – 1 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sun 1 Mon 2 Tue 3 Wed 4
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
13:20 from 15:40 from 19:50 from 22:30 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:35 from 12:50 from 15:05 from 17:20 from 19:35 from 21:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
11:00 from 12:30 from 18:15 from 21:05 from 23:30 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:00 from 12:30 from 13:35 from 15:10 from 16:00 from 18:25 from 20:00 from 20:45 from 21:45 from 22:25 from 23:45 from 00:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
11:05 from 13:40 from 15:10 from 20:00 from 21:40 from 23:15 from 00:00 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
22:30 from 00:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:10 from 10:25 from 12:10 from 12:40 from 14:10 from 15:00 from 16:05 from 17:20 from 18:15 from 19:35 from 20:05 from 21:50 from 22:10 from 22:45 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
16:20 from 17:20 from 17:30 from 18:30 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:20 from 00:20 from 00:40 from 01:40 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
23:30 from 01:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
13:40 from 14:40 from 15:50 from 16:50 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 19:20 from 20:20 from 21:30 from 22:30 from 23:40 from 00:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
11:30 from 12:15 from 14:30 from 16:45 from 19:00 from 21:15 from 23:30 from
