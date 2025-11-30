Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
The Running Man
The Running Man, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
30 November 2025
The Running Man Showtimes – 30 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Sat
29
Sun
30
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for The Running Man?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:35
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
00:15
from
10:00
from
12:10
from
21:45
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:00
from
23:15
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree