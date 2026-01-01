Menu
Films
Currentzis conducts Mahler No. 5
Currentzis conducts Mahler No. 5, 2021 Screening times in Almaty
28 January 2026
Currentzis conducts Mahler No. 5 Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Posters
All about film
Wed
28
Format
All
EN
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Currentzis conducts Mahler No. 5?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, EN
19:00
from
