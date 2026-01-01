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Kinoafisha Films Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 1 April 2026

Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Showtimes – 1 April 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 1 Thu 2 Fri 3 Tue 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
10:40 from 15:25 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
10:20 from 16:25 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:00 from 14:15 from 18:10 from 20:10 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:30 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:30 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:10 from 14:30 from 15:00 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:50 from 12:40 from 14:40 from 15:40 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:50 from 11:50 from 13:40 from 14:40 from 15:30 from 16:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:10 from 15:50 from 16:50 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:50 from 13:30 from 14:30 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:10 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:30 from
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