Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Angels of War
Angels of War, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
7 May 2026
Angels of War Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
6
Tomorrow
7
Fri
8
Sat
9
Sun
10
Mon
11
Tue
12
Wed
13
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Angels of War?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
15:55
from
00:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree