Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
F1
F1, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
14 December 2025
F1 Showtimes – 14 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Sun
14
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for F1?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
OPEN CINEMA ALMATY
g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
2D
21:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree