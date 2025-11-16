Menu
Films
Migration
Migration, 2023 Screening times in Almaty
16 November 2025
Migration Showtimes – 16 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Goofs
All about animated film
Sun
16
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Migration?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
OPEN CINEMA ALMATY
g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
2D
17:00
from
