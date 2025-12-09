Menu
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 11 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 11 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty

All about animated film
Today 9 Tomorrow 10 Thu 11 Thu 18 Thu 25 Wed 31
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
12:00 from 14:00 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from 22:10 from
2D, RU
10:10 from 10:30 from 12:10 from 12:30 from 14:10 from 14:30 from 16:10 from 16:30 from 18:10 from 18:30 from 20:20 from 21:00 from 22:20 from 23:00 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:00 from 17:00 from 19:00 from 21:00 from 23:10 from
2D, RU
15:10 from 15:30 from 17:10 from 17:30 from 19:10 from 19:30 from 21:20 from 21:30 from 23:20 from 00:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
16:40 from 18:40 from 20:40 from 22:40 from
2D, KZ
12:00 from 15:40 from 17:40 from 19:40 from 21:40 from
2D, RU
11:10 from 12:20 from 14:20 from 15:20 from 16:20 from 17:10 from 17:20 from 18:10 from 18:20 from 19:10 from 19:20 from 20:10 from 20:20 from 21:10 from 21:20 from 22:10 from 22:20 from 23:20 from 00:20 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
14:00 from 19:45 from
2D, RU
10:35 from 12:35 from 14:45 from 16:50 from 19:00 from 21:10 from 23:20 from
