Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 4 December 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 4 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty

All about animated film
Today 2 Tomorrow 3 Thu 4 Fri 5 Sat 6 Sun 7 Tue 9
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, KK
20:50 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:10 from 14:00 from 16:00 from 19:50 from
2D, RU
10:30 from 11:00 from 12:20 from 13:00 from 13:40 from 14:20 from 14:40 from 15:00 from 15:20 from 15:40 from 16:20 from 16:40 from 17:00 from 17:20 from 18:00 from 18:20 from 19:00 from 19:20 from 20:00 from 20:20 from 21:00 from 21:20 from 22:00 from 22:20 from 23:00 from 23:20 from 00:00 from 00:20 from 01:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:20 from 19:20 from 21:20 from 23:20 from
2D, KZ
10:20 from 12:20 from 14:20 from 16:20 from 18:20 from 20:20 from 22:20 from
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:10 from 12:10 from 13:10 from 14:10 from 15:10 from 16:10 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 19:10 from 20:10 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:10 from 00:10 from 01:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:15 from 12:20 from 14:25 from 18:35 from 20:40 from
2D, RU
11:00 from 13:05 from 15:10 from 16:30 from 17:15 from 19:20 from 21:25 from 23:30 from
