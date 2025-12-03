Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
3 December 2025
Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
All about animated film
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
10:55
from
12:30
from
2D, RU
10:20
from
10:30
from
12:20
from
12:55
from
14:20
from
14:55
from
16:20
from
16:55
from
18:20
from
18:55
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
12:10
from
18:10
from
19:40
from
20:20
from
2D, RU
01:00
from
10:00
from
12:00
from
12:05
from
12:30
from
14:15
from
14:25
from
14:35
from
16:25
from
16:35
from
16:40
from
18:35
from
18:45
from
20:45
from
20:50
from
20:55
from
22:50
from
22:55
from
23:05
from
01:00
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00
from
16:00
from
18:00
from
20:00
from
2D, RU
10:30
from
11:55
from
13:50
from
14:50
from
15:50
from
17:50
from
19:00
from
19:50
from
21:50
from
23:50
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
