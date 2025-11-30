Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Zootopia 2 Zootopia 2, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 30 November 2025

Zootopia 2 Showtimes – 30 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 27 Tomorrow 28 Sat 29 Sun 30 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Zootopia 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, KZ
10:55 from 12:30 from
2D, RU
10:20 from 10:30 from 12:20 from 12:55 from 14:20 from 14:55 from 16:20 from 16:55 from 18:20 from 18:55 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, KZ
14:20 from 16:20 from 18:20 from 20:20 from
2D, RU
10:10 from 11:00 from 12:10 from 13:00 from 14:10 from 15:00 from 16:10 from 17:00 from 18:10 from 19:00 from 20:10 from 21:00 from 22:10 from 23:00 from 00:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, KZ
12:10 from 18:10 from 19:40 from 20:20 from
2D, RU
01:00 from 10:00 from 12:00 from 12:05 from 12:30 from 14:15 from 14:25 from 14:35 from 16:25 from 16:35 from 16:40 from 18:35 from 18:45 from 20:45 from 20:50 from 20:55 from 22:50 from 22:55 from 23:05 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, KK
15:20 from 17:20 from 19:20 from 21:20 from
2D, RU
15:10 from 16:00 from 17:10 from 18:00 from 19:10 from 20:00 from 21:10 from 22:00 from 23:10 from 00:00 from 01:10 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:10 from 12:10 from 14:10 from 15:10 from 16:10 from 17:10 from 18:10 from 19:10 from 20:10 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:10 from 00:10 from 01:10 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00 from 16:00 from 18:00 from 20:00 from
2D, RU
10:30 from 11:55 from 13:50 from 14:50 from 15:50 from 17:50 from 19:00 from 19:50 from 21:50 from 23:50 from
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Regretting You
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
Wicked: For Good
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
2025, Finland / USA, Action, War
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more