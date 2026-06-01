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Supergirl
Supergirl, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
25 June 2026
Supergirl Showtimes – 25 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:30
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17:50
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20:00
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
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Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, IMAX, RU
18:30
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2D, RU
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Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:50
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13:00
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22:30
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23:40
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00:40
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Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:30
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16:40
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18:50
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21:00
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Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
11:00
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13:10
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15:20
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Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:00
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