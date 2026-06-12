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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 14 June 2026

Michael Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:40 from 12:00 from 14:35 from 16:20 from 18:10 from 19:00 from 21:30 from 22:40 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:35 from 16:10 from 18:40 from 20:15 from 23:40 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
16:40 from 19:00 from 21:20 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
17:50 from 18:00 from 20:25 from 20:30 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:40 from 14:30 from 14:40 from 15:30 from 16:10 from 17:00 from 17:10 from 18:00 from 18:40 from 19:30 from 19:40 from 20:30 from 21:10 from 22:10 from 23:10 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
15:10 from 16:10 from 17:50 from 18:50 from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
17:40 from 20:00 from 22:20 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
13:00 from 14:00 from 15:20 from 16:20 from 17:40 from 18:40 from 21:40 from 22:40 from
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