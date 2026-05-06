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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 10 May 2026

Michael Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
13:35 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
13:20 from 17:35 from 18:55 from 20:05 from 20:15 from 22:35 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
15:55 from 20:40 from
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Перiште
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Mushel zhas
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Super Mario Galaxy
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Нелегал. Через Мексику
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