Films
Tron 3
Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
24 October 2025
Tron 3 Showtimes – 24 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Fri
24
Sat
25
Sun
26
Mon
27
Tue
28
Wed
29
How do I book tickets for Tron 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
11:50
from
14:10
from
15:55
from
16:30
from
18:15
from
18:50
from
19:00
from
20:30
from
21:05
from
21:10
from
23:25
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:15
from
12:30
from
16:40
from
17:00
from
21:05
from
