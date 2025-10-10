Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tron 3
Tron 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
10 October 2025
Tron 3 Showtimes – 10 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Today
9
Tomorrow
10
Sat
11
Sun
12
Mon
13
Tue
14
Wed
15
Thu
16
Format
All
3D
EN
IMAX
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Tron 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Aziya Park
Moskva
2D
10:50
from
11:10
from
13:20
from
14:50
from
15:30
from
15:50
from
17:00
from
17:40
from
18:00
from
19:50
from
20:10
from
22:00
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D
10:20
from
12:30
from
14:45
from
18:10
from
20:30
from
22:45
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D
10:20
from
11:00
from
11:40
from
12:40
from
13:20
from
13:50
from
15:00
from
16:10
from
17:20
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
19:40
from
20:50
from
22:00
from
23:10
from
00:20
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, EN
20:00
from
2D, RU
10:30
from
11:00
from
11:30
from
12:05
from
12:50
from
13:45
from
13:50
from
14:25
from
15:15
from
15:35
from
15:50
from
16:10
from
16:25
from
16:45
from
17:00
from
17:40
from
18:10
from
18:30
from
19:30
from
20:35
from
20:50
from
21:00
from
21:40
from
22:20
from
22:50
from
23:10
from
00:00
from
3D, RU
12:20
from
14:40
from
19:00
from
23:15
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, EN
18:45
from
2D, RU
10:20
from
11:00
from
11:50
from
13:20
from
14:10
from
14:30
from
15:45
from
16:30
from
17:05
from
17:20
from
18:05
from
19:20
from
19:40
from
20:25
from
21:00
from
21:40
from
22:00
from
22:45
from
23:20
from
00:00
from
00:20
from
Cinemax Dostyk Multiplex
Abaya
2D, RU
10:50
from
11:20
from
11:40
from
12:20
from
13:20
from
13:50
from
14:10
from
15:50
from
16:20
from
16:40
from
17:00
from
18:20
from
18:50
from
19:10
from
20:10
from
20:50
from
21:20
from
21:40
from
22:00
from
22:40
from
23:20
from
23:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:30
from
12:00
from
14:00
from
14:20
from
14:30
from
15:00
from
15:30
from
16:30
from
16:40
from
17:00
from
17:30
from
19:00
from
19:30
from
20:00
from
20:30
from
21:20
from
21:30
from
22:00
from
22:30
from
23:00
from
23:10
from
23:40
from
00:00
from
00:10
from
00:30
from
00:40
from
01:00
from
01:30
from
3D, IMAX, RU
11:00
from
13:20
from
15:40
from
18:00
from
20:20
from
22:40
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:50
from
15:10
from
17:30
from
19:50
from
22:10
from
00:30
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
10:30
from
11:40
from
12:05
from
12:45
from
13:30
from
13:50
from
14:20
from
15:00
from
15:50
from
16:05
from
16:40
from
17:15
from
18:05
from
18:20
from
18:35
from
19:00
from
19:30
from
20:20
from
20:35
from
20:50
from
21:20
from
21:45
from
22:35
from
22:50
from
23:00
from
23:35
from
00:00
from
00:45
from
01:05
from
2D, RU
01:05
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, EN
17:40
from
18:40
from
20:00
from
21:00
from
2D, RU
12:10
from
14:30
from
15:30
from
16:50
from
17:50
from
19:10
from
19:20
from
20:20
from
21:30
from
21:40
from
22:40
from
23:50
from
00:00
from
01:00
from
3D, IMAX, RU
11:10
from
13:30
from
15:50
from
18:10
from
20:30
from
22:50
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
14:20
from
15:20
from
18:30
from
19:30
from
20:50
from
21:50
from
22:20
from
23:10
from
23:20
from
00:10
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
15:30
from
18:00
from
20:30
from
22:10
from
23:00
from
00:40
from
01:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:30
from
12:50
from
14:00
from
15:00
from
15:10
from
16:10
from
17:30
from
18:30
from
19:20
from
20:20
from
21:40
from
22:40
from
00:00
from
01:00
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
16:10
from
18:30
from
20:50
from
23:10
from
01:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Aport
g. Almaty, TRTs Aport Mall, ul. Tashkentskiy trakt, 17k
2D, RU
15:50
from
18:10
from
20:30
from
23:00
from
01:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:40
from
13:00
from
14:00
from
15:20
from
16:20
from
17:40
from
18:40
from
19:00
from
20:00
from
21:20
from
22:20
from
23:20
from
23:40
from
00:30
from
00:40
from
01:30
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:20
from
11:10
from
12:45
from
13:35
from
15:10
from
16:00
from
17:35
from
18:25
from
20:00
from
21:15
from
22:25
from
23:00
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
10:00
from
10:20
from
12:30
from
14:50
from
17:10
from
19:30
from
22:00
from
00:20
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree