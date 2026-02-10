Menu
Films
Chebi 2
Chebi 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
10 February 2026
Chebi 2 Showtimes – 10 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Today
10
Tomorrow
11
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Chebi 2?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10
from
11:10
from
12:10
from
13:10
from
14:10
from
15:10
from
16:20
from
17:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:20
from
15:20
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
14:10
from
15:10
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
10:40
from
13:00
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
13:00
from
19:40
from
20:40
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
14:20
from
16:20
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
15:50
from
16:50
from
