Kinoafisha Films Chebi 2 Chebi 2, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 16 January 2026

Chebi 2 Showtimes – 16 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tomorrow 15 Fri 16 Sat 17 Sun 18 Mon 19 Tue 20 Wed 21
How do I book tickets for Chebi 2? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
10:40 from 12:15 from 15:40 from
Arman Mart 3D g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
10:45 from 18:25 from 20:20 from 22:15 from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
12:00 from 14:50 from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:15 from 16:25 from 18:45 from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
12:35 from 15:00 from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
10:10 from 10:30 from 10:50 from 11:20 from 12:20 from 12:40 from 13:20 from 14:20 from 14:50 from 15:20 from 15:50 from 16:20 from 17:00 from 18:00 from 19:10 from 20:10 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
11:55 from 16:05 from 17:40 from 21:30 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:30 from 12:30 from 13:40 from 14:40 from
