Films
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
30 January 2026
Return to Silent Hill Showtimes – 30 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Today
29
Tomorrow
30
Sat
31
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Return to Silent Hill?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
17:10
from
23:25
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
00:20
from
12:35
from
15:05
from
19:10
from
00:20
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
00:30
from
18:10
from
20:20
from
00:30
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
23:30
from
