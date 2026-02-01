Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Uvolit Zhoru Uvolit Zhoru, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 23 February 2026

Uvolit Zhoru Showtimes – 23 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 19 Fri 20 Sat 21 Sun 22 Mon 23 Tue 24 Wed 25
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Uvolit Zhoru? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:00 from 17:20 from
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Skazka o tsare Saltane
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
The Beldham
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more