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Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 14 June 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinoplexx 12 Alatau Plaza g. Almaty, ul. Yrysty, 46/4, TTs Alatau Plaza
2D, RU
21:20 from 22:20 from
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