Kinoafisha
Films
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
6 February 2026
Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 6 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Today
3
Tomorrow
4
Thu
5
Fri
6
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Greenland: Migration?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
11:40
from
17:00
from
18:00
from
