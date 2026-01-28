Menu
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
29 January 2026
Greenland: Migration Showtimes – 29 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Today
28
Tomorrow
29
Fri
30
How do I book tickets for Greenland: Migration?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
12:15
from
16:20
from
20:40
from
22:30
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
12:30
from
14:40
from
15:40
from
16:50
from
17:50
from
19:00
from
20:00
from
20:10
from
21:10
from
22:10
from
23:10
from
23:20
from
00:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
17:10
from
19:00
from
20:50
from
22:40
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:40
from
14:50
from
15:50
from
17:00
from
17:40
from
18:00
from
18:40
from
19:10
from
20:00
from
20:10
from
21:00
from
21:20
from
22:20
from
23:20
from
23:30
from
00:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:40
from
14:20
from
15:20
from
17:20
from
18:00
from
18:20
from
19:00
from
19:50
from
20:50
from
21:40
from
22:40
from
Kinoplexx 5 Maxima
g. Almaty, TRK MAXIMA, pr. Rayymbeka, 239g
2D, RU
18:10
from
20:00
from
21:50
from
23:40
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
11:50
from
13:30
from
15:10
from
16:10
from
18:50
from
19:50
from
22:50
from
23:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
10:00
from
12:00
from
14:00
from
18:00
from
19:55
from
21:55
from
23:50
from
