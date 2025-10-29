Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana
Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana, 2020 Screening times in Almaty
29 October 2025
Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana Showtimes – 29 October 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Wed
29
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Dobryy chelovek iz Sezuana?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
19:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ифрит 2
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Miss Moxy
2025, Netherlands / Belgium, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree