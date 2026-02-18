Menu
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 19 February 2026

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 19 February 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D, RU
15:40 from 15:50 from 16:40 from 16:50 from 19:10 from 20:10 from 22:40 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
17:40 from 21:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:40 from 13:40 from
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Wuthering Heights
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
