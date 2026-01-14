Menu
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
16 January 2026
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 16 January 2026 Screenings in Almaty
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Arman Dostyk
Abaya
2D, RU
17:45
from
Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D, RU
15:10
from
18:40
from
Chaplin ADK
Sayran
2D, RU
14:05
from
20:15
from
22:00
from
Chaplin Mega Alma-Ata
g. Almaty, ul. Rozybakieva, 247a
2D, RU
11:00
from
12:35
from
14:25
from
15:15
from
16:50
from
20:35
from
22:40
from
Chaplin MegaPark
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
15:10
from
18:50
from
21:30
from
22:35
from
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, KK
13:10
from
2D, KZ
12:10
from
2D, RU
11:10
from
14:40
from
14:50
from
15:50
from
16:50
from
18:10
from
18:30
from
19:30
from
20:00
from
20:30
from
21:00
from
21:40
from
22:50
from
23:20
from
23:50
from
01:20
from
3D, IMAX, RU
10:10
from
13:40
from
17:10
from
20:40
from
00:20
from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:15
from
12:10
from
15:15
from
15:45
from
18:50
from
19:20
from
19:35
from
22:05
from
22:25
from
22:55
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:10
from
13:10
from
14:30
from
15:30
from
15:40
from
16:40
from
18:00
from
19:00
from
19:10
from
20:00
from
20:10
from
21:00
from
21:30
from
22:30
from
