Kinoafisha
Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
25 December 2025
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 25 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Facts
All about film
Thu
18
Fri
19
Sat
20
Sun
21
Thu
25
Wed
31
Format
All
KZ
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, KZ
10:00
from
2D, RU
10:15
from
14:05
from
15:55
from
19:30
from
23:05
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
