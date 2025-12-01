Menu
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty 20 December 2025

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Thu 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21 Thu 25 Wed 31
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16 Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
3D, IMAX, RU
10:20 from 13:50 from 17:20 from 20:50 from 00:20 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 13:00 from 13:50 from 16:30 from 17:20 from 20:00 from 20:50 from 23:30 from 00:20 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
3D, IMAX, RU
10:10 from 13:40 from 17:10 from 20:40 from 00:10 from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
12:00 from 15:30 from 19:00 from 22:30 from
Kinopark 5 Atakent g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
12:00 from 15:40 from 19:20 from 23:00 from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
12:40 from 16:20 from 20:00 from 23:40 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:30 from 16:00 from 19:30 from 23:00 from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
12:10 from 13:00 from 15:50 from 16:40 from 19:30 from 20:20 from 23:10 from 00:00 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:50 from 16:20 from 20:00 from 23:40 from
Star Cinema 3D g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, KZ
13:00 from
2D, RU
16:30 from 20:00 from 23:40 from
