Films
Avatar 3
Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Almaty
18 December 2025
Avatar 3 Showtimes – 18 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Halyk IMAX Kinopark 16
Almaty, Kuldzhinskiy trakt, 106 (2 etazh)
2D, RU
11:10
from
14:40
from
18:10
from
21:40
from
3D, IMAX, RU
10:20
from
13:50
from
17:20
from
20:50
from
00:20
from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
13:00
from
16:30
from
20:00
from
23:30
from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
3D, IMAX, RU
10:10
from
13:40
from
17:10
from
20:40
from
00:10
from
Kinopark 4 Globus
Alatau
2D, RU
19:00
from
Kinopark 5 Atakent
g. Almaty, TRK Atakent Mall, ul. Timiryazeva, 42 k3
2D, RU
18:00
from
Kinopark 6 Sputnik
g. Almaty, TRTs Sputnik Mall, 3 etazh, mkr. Mamyr 1
2D, RU
19:30
from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
12:30
from
16:00
from
19:30
from
23:00
from
Kinoplexx 6 Almaty Mall
g. Almaty, TTs Almaty Mall, ul. Zhandosova, 83
2D, RU
19:30
from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
12:50
from
16:20
from
20:00
from
23:40
from
Star Cinema 3D
g. Almaty, prosp. Rayymbeka, zapadnoe napravlenie do ukazatelya «Aport»
2D, RU
20:00
from
