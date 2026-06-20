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Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Almaty
24 June 2026
Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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24
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Arman Mart 3D
g. Almaty, ul. Riharda Zorge, 18, TRTs MART
2D
10:20
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12:55
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17:10
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Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum)
g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D, RU
10:05
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19:40
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20:50
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22:50
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Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
12:00
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