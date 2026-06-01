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Kinoafisha Films Masters of the Universe Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Almaty 11 June 2026

Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 11 June 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Thu 11
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Illyuzion Maxima
Rayymbek batyra
2D, RU
10:20 from 12:40 from 15:00 from 17:20 from 19:40 from
Kinoforum 10 (TRTs Forum) g. Almaty, ul. Seyfullina, 617, TRTs «Forum», 5-y etazh
2D
14:20 from 16:50 from 19:25 from
Kinopark 8 Moskva
Baykonur
2D, RU
10:20 from 11:00 from 12:40 from 13:10 from 15:00 from 17:30 from 20:00 from 22:30 from
Kinoplexx 7 Sary-Arka
Moskva
2D, RU
10:00 from 12:20 from 14:20 from 15:20 from 16:40 from 19:00 from 21:20 from 23:40 from
Lumiera Cinema
Zhibek Zholy
2D, RU
11:30 from 13:35 from 14:05 from 16:15 from 16:50 from 18:15 from 20:50 from 23:25 from
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Papasynyn qyzy
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Hotya by kinoda 4
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The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
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Passenger
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The Devil Wears Prada 2
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Iggy the Eagle
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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
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Obsession
Obsession
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Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
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