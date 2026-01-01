Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, 2017 Screening times in Almaty

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, 2017 Screening times in Almaty

All about film
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Good Boy
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more