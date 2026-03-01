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Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 2, 2001 Screening times in Almaty
27 March 2026
Scary Movie 2 Showtimes – 27 March 2026 Screenings in Almaty
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Fri
27
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All
Group Screenings
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Undeground
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Showtime
20:50
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Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
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20:50
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OPEN CINEMA ALMATY
g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
2D
00:30
from
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