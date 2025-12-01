Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Home Alone
Home Alone, 1990 Screening times in Almaty
27 December 2025
Home Alone Showtimes – 27 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Sat
27
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Home Alone?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
OPEN CINEMA ALMATY
g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
2D
21:00
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Eternity
2025, USA, Comedy, Fantasy, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
A Writer's Odyssey 2
2025, China, Action, Adventure, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree