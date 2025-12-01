Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Seven Pounds Seven Pounds, 2008 Screening times in Almaty 13 December 2025

Seven Pounds Showtimes – 13 December 2025 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Sat 13
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Seven Pounds? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
OPEN CINEMA ALMATY g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
2D
22:40 from
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ruyn kim?
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Badlands
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Stitch Head
Stitch Head
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Silent Night, Deadly Night
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
Tri kota. Puteshestvie vo vremeni
2025, Russia, Animation
Smashing Machine
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more